ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.