Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs CyDeploy CyVentory for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). CyDeploy CyVentory differentiates with Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. CyDeploy CyVentory is developed by CyDeploy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and CyDeploy CyVentory serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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