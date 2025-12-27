Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..

Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.