Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.