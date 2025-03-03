Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. Imperva Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against coordinated attacks will get the most from Imperva Application Security; its bot protection and DDoS mitigation are genuinely difficult to bypass, which matters when attackers are testing your perimeter daily. The platform covers PCI DSS 4.0 compliance and delivers real-time blocking across web, mobile, and API surfaces without requiring you to rebuild your infrastructure. Skip this if you need a unified CNAPP that also handles cloud-native workloads or infrastructure scanning; Imperva stays focused on the application layer where it's strong.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs Imperva Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A10 Networks ThreatX differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping. Imperva Application Security differentiates with Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification.
A10 Networks ThreatX is developed by A10 Networks. Imperva Application Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A10 Networks ThreatX and Imperva Application Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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