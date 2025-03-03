A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.