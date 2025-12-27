Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..

Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.