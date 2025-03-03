Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..

Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform: Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior. built by Rein Security. Core capabilities include Agentless real-time application visibility across dev, staging, and production, AI and MCP protection with agent and prompt monitoring, API discovery and protection without scanning or sampling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.