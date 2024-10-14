Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Rein Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with APIs and AI agents in production should pick Rein Application Security Platform for its agentless behavioral visibility into runtime threats that static scanning and sampling-based tools miss entirely. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, combined with API discovery without scanning overhead and CVE reachability analysis, means you catch exploitable vulnerabilities your developers actually use rather than theoretical ones buried in dependencies. Skip this if your organization is still in the early stages of application inventory; Rein assumes you already know what's running and need real-time behavioral insight into how it behaves when attacked.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform: Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior. built by Rein Security. Core capabilities include Agentless real-time application visibility across dev, staging, and production, AI and MCP protection with agent and prompt monitoring, API discovery and protection without scanning or sampling..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform differentiates with Agentless real-time application visibility across dev, staging, and production, AI and MCP protection with agent and prompt monitoring, API discovery and protection without scanning or sampling.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform is developed by Rein Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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