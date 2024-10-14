Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.