Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Tromzo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will see immediate triage value from Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management, specifically its reachability analysis and automated false positive elimination across SAST, DAST, and SCA findings. The platform aggregates signals from six scanner types into a single data lake, then uses context to rank what actually matters, which directly addresses the ID.RA and PR.PS functions where most organizations leak time to alert fatigue. Skip this if your team is still standardized on a single scanner and needs general security posture work; Tromzo is built for shops already committed to multi-tool environments and ready to operationalize triage at scale.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management is developed by Tromzo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jenkins, AWS and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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