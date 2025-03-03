Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..

Cytix: AI-driven platform that assesses security risk of software changes in dev workflows. built by Cytix. Core capabilities include Persistent knowledge graph of the live system landscape, Change-driven security risk assessment for tickets, PRs, and code diffs, Automated prioritization of high-risk changes..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.