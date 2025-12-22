Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..

Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.