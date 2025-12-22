Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving secrets scanning left into pre-commit and CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Checkmarx Secrets Detection because it validates whether discovered secrets are actually active, not just flagged as potential leaks. The tool detects 170+ secret types across repositories, containers, and pipelines while blocking commits before they land, which directly addresses the PR.DS (Data Security) control that most organizations struggle to operationalize at scale. Teams expecting secrets detection to solve broader secrets management, rotation, or vault integration will be disappointed; this is detection and remediation guidance only, not secret lifecycle orchestration.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning
Development teams shipping code across multiple repositories and CI/CD platforms need Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach production, and it does this across the full SDLC rather than just at commit time. The tool's integration with Azure DevOps and developer productivity scanning tools means secrets get caught in the workflows engineers already use, reducing alert fatigue from false positives in other solutions. Skip this if your organization treats secrets management as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Cycode assumes teams want continuous remediation workflows, not just detection logs.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers
Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Secrets Detection vs Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection differentiates with Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning differentiates with Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is developed by Checkmarx. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection and Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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