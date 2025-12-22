Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is a commercial secrets detection tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning
Development teams shipping code across multiple repositories and CI/CD platforms need Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach production, and it does this across the full SDLC rather than just at commit time. The tool's integration with Azure DevOps and developer productivity scanning tools means secrets get caught in the workflows engineers already use, reducing alert fatigue from false positives in other solutions. Skip this if your organization treats secrets management as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Cycode assumes teams want continuous remediation workflows, not just detection logs.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning differentiates with Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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