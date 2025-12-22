Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..

Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.