Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is a commercial secrets detection tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning
Development teams shipping code across multiple repositories and CI/CD platforms need Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach production, and it does this across the full SDLC rather than just at commit time. The tool's integration with Azure DevOps and developer productivity scanning tools means secrets get caught in the workflows engineers already use, reducing alert fatigue from false positives in other solutions. Skip this if your organization treats secrets management as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Cycode assumes teams want continuous remediation workflows, not just detection logs.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning differentiates with Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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