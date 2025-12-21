Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..

Operant AI AI Gatekeeper: Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.