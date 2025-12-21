Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Lakera is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Lakera. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Operant AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera because prompt injection and jailbreak attacks require runtime detection that traditional application firewalls can't see. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, monitoring, and incident analysis, with real-time threat response built into the firewall rather than bolted on after the fact. Skip this if your organization is still in pilot mode with a single LLM; Lakera's policy customization and centralized dashboard assume you're operationalizing multiple AI workloads at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need runtime visibility into model behavior and API traffic; Operant AI AI Gatekeeper delivers this through Kubernetes-native instrumentation-free deployment that catches prompt injection, model poisoning, and data exfiltration at execution time. The zero-instrumentation Helm integration means you're blocking threats without rewriting application code, and NIST alignment on continuous monitoring and platform security reflects the runtime-first architecture. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is still experimental or confined to third-party APIs you don't control; Gatekeeper assumes you're running your own models or managed instances where you can enforce policies inline.
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Lakera vs Operant AI AI Gatekeeper for your ai threat detection needs.
Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..
Operant AI AI Gatekeeper: Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Lakera differentiates with AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper differentiates with AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection.
Check Point Lakera is developed by Lakera. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is developed by Operant AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Lakera and Operant AI AI Gatekeeper serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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