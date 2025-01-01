Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Operant AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need runtime visibility into model behavior and API traffic; Operant AI AI Gatekeeper delivers this through Kubernetes-native instrumentation-free deployment that catches prompt injection, model poisoning, and data exfiltration at execution time. The zero-instrumentation Helm integration means you're blocking threats without rewriting application code, and NIST alignment on continuous monitoring and platform security reflects the runtime-first architecture. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is still experimental or confined to third-party APIs you don't control; Gatekeeper assumes you're running your own models or managed instances where you can enforce policies inline.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Operant AI AI Gatekeeper for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Operant AI AI Gatekeeper: Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper differentiates with AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is developed by Operant AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper integrates with Kubernetes. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Operant AI AI Gatekeeper serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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