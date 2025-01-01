Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Check Point Lakera is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Lakera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera because prompt injection and jailbreak attacks require runtime detection that traditional application firewalls can't see. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, monitoring, and incident analysis, with real-time threat response built into the firewall rather than bolted on after the fact. Skip this if your organization is still in pilot mode with a single LLM; Lakera's policy customization and centralized dashboard assume you're operationalizing multiple AI workloads at scale.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Check Point Lakera for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Check Point Lakera differentiates with AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Check Point Lakera is developed by Lakera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Check Point Lakera serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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