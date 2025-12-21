Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..

Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.