Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..

Cranium Arena: AI red teaming platform for internal and third-party AI supply chain security. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated AI red-teaming via agentic simulations, Third-party and vendor AI model assessments, Continuous vulnerability reporting and monitoring..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.