Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Cranium Arena: AI red teaming platform for internal and third-party AI supply chain security. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated AI red-teaming via agentic simulations, Third-party and vendor AI model assessments, Continuous vulnerability reporting and monitoring..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.