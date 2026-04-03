Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Cranium Arena: AI red teaming platform for internal and third-party AI supply chain security. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated AI red-teaming via agentic simulations, Third-party and vendor AI model assessments, Continuous vulnerability reporting and monitoring..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.