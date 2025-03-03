Check Point CloudGuard WAF: WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and inspection, Machine learning and contextual AI-based threat detection, API discovery and protection..

Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.