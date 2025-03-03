Check Point CloudGuard WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps should start with Check Point CloudGuard WAF; its machine learning detection catches zero-days without the tuning fatigue that plagues most WAFs, and the minimal false positive generation means your team actually responds to alerts instead of drowning in noise. The platform scores across PR.PS and PR.IR in NIST CSF 2.0, reflecting solid architecture resilience and threat detection depth. Skip this if you need a lightweight, fully managed SaaS WAF with no operational overhead; CloudGuard's hybrid deployment and rule customization demand hands-on security staff to extract real value.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending modern application architectures will see the fastest ROI from Cisco Web Application and API Protection because its bot management engine catches credential-stuffing and scraping attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The machine learning detection covers Cisco's actual NIST PR.PS and PR.IR implementations across web, mobile, and API surfaces simultaneously, eliminating the need to stitch together separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or compliance log retention; Cisco prioritizes prevention and real-time threat response over extended visibility into what happened after an attack succeeded.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI
Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Check Point CloudGuard WAF vs Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF: WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and inspection, Machine learning and contextual AI-based threat detection, API discovery and protection..
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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