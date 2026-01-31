Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk and shadow IT will find real value in Check Point Attack Surface Management because it actually validates whether discovered exposures are exploitable, not just cataloging them. The tool covers all four NIST GV.SC supply chain risk functions and includes active exploitation testing, which separates it from passive asset discovery tools that stop at inventory. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or vulnerability patching orchestration; Check Point excels at finding and proving what's exposed, not fixing it.

Risksurface

Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged external assets will get immediate value from Risksurface's continuous discovery and automated risk ranking; it stops the bleeding of unknown attack surface before vulnerability management even starts. The platform covers asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC, which means you're not bolting together five different tools to see your own perimeter. Skip this if your organization is still fighting internal visibility problems or lacks the ops bandwidth to act on frequent alerts; Risksurface assumes you want to move fast on external findings.