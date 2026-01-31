Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Risksurface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Risksurface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk and shadow IT will find real value in Check Point Attack Surface Management because it actually validates whether discovered exposures are exploitable, not just cataloging them. The tool covers all four NIST GV.SC supply chain risk functions and includes active exploitation testing, which separates it from passive asset discovery tools that stop at inventory. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or vulnerability patching orchestration; Check Point excels at finding and proving what's exposed, not fixing it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged external assets will get immediate value from Risksurface's continuous discovery and automated risk ranking; it stops the bleeding of unknown attack surface before vulnerability management even starts. The platform covers asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC, which means you're not bolting together five different tools to see your own perimeter. Skip this if your organization is still fighting internal visibility problems or lacks the ops bandwidth to act on frequent alerts; Risksurface assumes you want to move fast on external findings.
Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability
SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Attack Surface Management vs Risksurface for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Attack Surface Management: Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing..
Risksurface: SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection. built by Risksurface. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing. Risksurface differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment.
Check Point Attack Surface Management is developed by Cyberint. Risksurface is developed by Risksurface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Attack Surface Management and Risksurface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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