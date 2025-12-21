Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Check Point Attack Surface Management: Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.