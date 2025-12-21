Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Check Point Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Check Point Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk and shadow IT will find real value in Check Point Attack Surface Management because it actually validates whether discovered exposures are exploitable, not just cataloging them. The tool covers all four NIST GV.SC supply chain risk functions and includes active exploitation testing, which separates it from passive asset discovery tools that stop at inventory. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or vulnerability patching orchestration; Check Point excels at finding and proving what's exposed, not fixing it.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Check Point Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Check Point Attack Surface Management: Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. Check Point Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. Check Point Attack Surface Management is developed by Cyberint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Check Point Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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