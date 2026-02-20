Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Risksurface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Risksurface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged external assets will get immediate value from Risksurface's continuous discovery and automated risk ranking; it stops the bleeding of unknown attack surface before vulnerability management even starts. The platform covers asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC, which means you're not bolting together five different tools to see your own perimeter. Skip this if your organization is still fighting internal visibility problems or lacks the ops bandwidth to act on frequent alerts; Risksurface assumes you want to move fast on external findings.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Risksurface for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Risksurface: SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection. built by Risksurface. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Risksurface differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Risksurface is developed by Risksurface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Risksurface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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