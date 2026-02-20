Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Check Point Attack Surface Management: Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.