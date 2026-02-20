Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Check Point Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Check Point Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk and shadow IT will find real value in Check Point Attack Surface Management because it actually validates whether discovered exposures are exploitable, not just cataloging them. The tool covers all four NIST GV.SC supply chain risk functions and includes active exploitation testing, which separates it from passive asset discovery tools that stop at inventory. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or vulnerability patching orchestration; Check Point excels at finding and proving what's exposed, not fixing it.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Check Point Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Check Point Attack Surface Management: Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Check Point Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Check Point Attack Surface Management is developed by Cyberint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Check Point Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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