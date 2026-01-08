Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..

CyberFOX MSP Password Manager & PAM: MSP-focused password manager and PAM solution with dark web monitoring. built by CyberFOX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP management portal with client visibility and reporting, Automatic website login for end users, Built-in dark web monitoring for passwords and email addresses..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.