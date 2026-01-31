1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

CyberFOX MSP Password Manager & PAM: MSP-focused password manager and PAM solution with dark web monitoring. built by CyberFOX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP management portal with client visibility and reporting, Automatic website login for end users, Built-in dark web monitoring for passwords and email addresses..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.