1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

CyberFOX MSP Password Manager & PAM: MSP-focused password manager and PAM solution with dark web monitoring. built by CyberFOX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP management portal with client visibility and reporting, Automatic website login for end users, Built-in dark web monitoring for passwords and email addresses..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.