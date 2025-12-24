Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence CQAI is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. DeepKeep AI Firewall is a commercial api security tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting APIs in hybrid environments will get the most from Cequence CQAI because it detects threats without requiring agents on your infrastructure, which matters when you're juggling multiple gateways and cloud providers. The tool's behavioral fingerprinting catches API-specific attacks like authentication coding errors and data exfiltration that signature-based rules miss, and its agentless integration with MuleSoft, Apigee, CloudFront, and Nginx means you aren't ripping out existing tooling. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or want mitigation rules you can tune yourself; CQAI's strength is detection and automatic ML-driven response, not manual policy customization.
Security teams deploying large language models or AI agents in production need DeepKeep AI Firewall to prevent prompt injection and policy violations at runtime, where traditional API gateways fail to inspect semantic content. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Platform Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Adverse Event Analysis,with particular strength in real-time content redaction and custom policy enforcement across hybrid cloud setups. Skip this if your primary concern is securing third-party AI APIs rather than your own AI systems; DeepKeep is built for organizations running their own models.
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications
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Common questions about comparing Cequence CQAI vs DeepKeep AI Firewall for your api security needs.
Cequence CQAI: AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses..
DeepKeep AI Firewall: Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence CQAI differentiates with Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses. DeepKeep AI Firewall differentiates with Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses.
Cequence CQAI is developed by Cequence Security. DeepKeep AI Firewall is developed by DeepKeep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence CQAI and DeepKeep AI Firewall serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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