Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Cequence API Security vs Imperva API Security for your api security needs.
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment. Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response.
Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence API Security integrates with API gateways, WAF, Postman, CI/CD pipelines, IDEs. Imperva API Security integrates with Kong, Mulesoft, Azure APIM, Apigee, F5 and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cequence API Security and Imperva API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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