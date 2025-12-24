Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.