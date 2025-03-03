Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence AI Gateway is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and AI services need Cequence AI Gateway because it actually stops business logic abuse and account takeover attacks that traditional WAFs let through. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both attack surface discovery and continuous behavioral monitoring in one deployment. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight API firewall; Cequence demands mature API inventory practices and assumes you're defending high-value endpoints where behavioral fingerprinting ROI justifies the operational overhead.
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
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Common questions about comparing Cequence AI Gateway vs Cequence API Security for your api security needs.
Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence AI Gateway differentiates with API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities. Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment.
Cequence AI Gateway is developed by Cequence Security. Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence AI Gateway and Cequence API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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