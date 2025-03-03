Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..

Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.