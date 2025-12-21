Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..

RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.