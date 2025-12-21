Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskXchange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform
Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and third-party risk will find RiskXchange Attack Surface Management's continuous external discovery worthwhile, particularly those managing sprawling cloud footprints across multiple regions. The platform's 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts and automated asset enumeration directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps most organizations struggle with, and the breach monitoring feeds mean you catch credential leaks before attackers use them. Skip this if your primary need is remediation orchestration or patching integration; RiskXchange surfaces the problem and guides response, but stops short of closing the loop with your ticketing system.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Intelligence Platform vs RiskXchange Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform differentiates with Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is developed by Censys. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskXchange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform and RiskXchange Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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