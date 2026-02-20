Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.