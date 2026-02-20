Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskXchange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and third-party risk will find RiskXchange Attack Surface Management's continuous external discovery worthwhile, particularly those managing sprawling cloud footprints across multiple regions. The platform's 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts and automated asset enumeration directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps most organizations struggle with, and the breach monitoring feeds mean you catch credential leaks before attackers use them. Skip this if your primary need is remediation orchestration or patching integration; RiskXchange surfaces the problem and guides response, but stops short of closing the loop with your ticketing system.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs RiskXchange Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). RiskXchange Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskXchange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and RiskXchange Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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