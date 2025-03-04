Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskXchange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and third-party risk will find RiskXchange Attack Surface Management's continuous external discovery worthwhile, particularly those managing sprawling cloud footprints across multiple regions. The platform's 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts and automated asset enumeration directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps most organizations struggle with, and the breach monitoring feeds mean you catch credential leaks before attackers use them. Skip this if your primary need is remediation orchestration or patching integration; RiskXchange surfaces the problem and guides response, but stops short of closing the loop with your ticketing system.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs RiskXchange Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskXchange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and RiskXchange Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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