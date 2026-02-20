Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Censys Internet Map for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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