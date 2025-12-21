Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys AI-Driven Solutions is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Microsoft Defender EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations struggling to map what's actually exposed on the internet will find Censys AI-Driven Solutions faster than manual discovery, particularly mid-market teams without dedicated threat hunters. Its natural language search and continuous IP/service monitoring cover the NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions most companies botch, and the MCP server integration lets you feed findings directly into your existing AI workflows instead of copy-pasting alerts. Skip this if you need vulnerability assessment or remediation guidance baked in; Censys surfaces what's there and what changed, not what to patch first.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple cloud environments will get the most from Microsoft Defender EASM because it actually finds unmanaged assets and shadow IT that your teams don't know exist, then feeds that inventory directly into your existing Microsoft security stack. Its integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud and Security Copilot means you're not bolting on another disconnected tool; discovery flows straight into your asset management and risk prioritization workflows. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or lacks the Defender for Cloud footprint to make the integration pay off.
AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting
Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Censys AI-Driven Solutions vs Microsoft Defender EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..
Microsoft Defender EASM: Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys AI-Driven Solutions differentiates with AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages. Microsoft Defender EASM differentiates with Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility.
Censys AI-Driven Solutions is developed by Censys. Microsoft Defender EASM is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys AI-Driven Solutions and Microsoft Defender EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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