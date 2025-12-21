Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Microsoft Defender EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple cloud environments will get the most from Microsoft Defender EASM because it actually finds unmanaged assets and shadow IT that your teams don't know exist, then feeds that inventory directly into your existing Microsoft security stack. Its integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud and Security Copilot means you're not bolting on another disconnected tool; discovery flows straight into your asset management and risk prioritization workflows. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or lacks the Defender for Cloud footprint to make the integration pay off.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Microsoft Defender EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Microsoft Defender EASM: Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. Microsoft Defender EASM differentiates with Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. Microsoft Defender EASM is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management integrates with Anomali Match Cloud. Microsoft Defender EASM integrates with Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft Security Copilot, Microsoft Security Exposure Management, Copilot in Azure. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Microsoft Defender EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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