Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Censys AI-Driven Solutions is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Organizations struggling to map what's actually exposed on the internet will find Censys AI-Driven Solutions faster than manual discovery, particularly mid-market teams without dedicated threat hunters. Its natural language search and continuous IP/service monitoring cover the NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions most companies botch, and the MCP server integration lets you feed findings directly into your existing AI workflows instead of copy-pasting alerts. Skip this if you need vulnerability assessment or remediation guidance baked in; Censys surfaces what's there and what changed, not what to patch first.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Censys AI-Driven Solutions for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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