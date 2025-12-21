Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..

Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.