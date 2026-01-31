Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..

TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.