Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ceeyu. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find rogue cloud instances, forgotten domains, and shadow IT before attackers do should start with Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring; it automates the tedious work of external asset discovery that most teams do manually or skip entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you'll actually close the visibility gap that precedes every breach, not just monitor what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization has mature threat intelligence operations and systematic cloud governance; Ceeyu solves the "we don't know what we don't know" problem, not the "we need advanced correlation" problem.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will find real value in Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know you're running, then keeps finding it as things change. The agentless external scanning and automated rescans mean you're catching newly exposed assets and misconfigured domains without adding operational overhead, which directly strengthens your ID.AM and ID.RA posture under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; Halo stops at discovery and inventory, leaving the actual patching to you.
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
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Common questions about comparing Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring vs Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery: Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring differentiates with Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is developed by Ceeyu. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring and Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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