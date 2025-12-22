CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting is a commercial ai governance tool by CBRX. DeepKeep is a commercial ai governance tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market firms deploying LLMs without a formal AI security program should start here; CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting builds governance frameworks and threat models purpose-built for generative AI, not bolted onto legacy security playbooks. The vendor maps directly to EU AI Act and NIS2 compliance requirements, which matters if your board is asking whether your RAG systems are actually compliant. Skip this if you need hands-off managed security services or continuous monitoring automation; CBRX is advisory-led and fractional, requiring your team to absorb and operationalize recommendations.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to govern employee LLM use across public, internal, and embedded tools should evaluate DeepKeep first; it's the only platform that inspects both prompts and responses bidirectionally before and after model inference. Its NIST coverage in PR.AA and PR.DS reflects genuine access controls and data handling guardrails rather than monitoring theater. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem or lacks IT buy-in to enforce model allowlisting across your user base.
Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
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Common questions about comparing CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting vs DeepKeep for your ai governance needs.
CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting: Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI policy and governance framework development, AI system inventory and risk classification, EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance alignment..
DeepKeep: Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Centralized control over AI tool access and usage, Monitoring of public, internal, and embedded AI tools, Runtime AI firewall for prompt and response inspection..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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