AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting: Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI policy and governance framework development, AI system inventory and risk classification, EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance alignment..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.