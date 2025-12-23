Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cato Networks Cato SASE is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Cato Networks. Cato Networks SASE is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing separate SD-WAN and security appliances will see immediate ROI from Cato Networks Cato SASE because its global private backbone eliminates the performance tax that plague legacy hub-and-spoke networks. The platform covers five critical NIST functions (Platform Security, Identity Management, Data Security, Infrastructure Resilience, and Continuous Monitoring), though it tilts toward prevention and detection over incident response and recovery workflows. Skip this if your organization needs deep DLP customization or runs primarily on-premises infrastructure; Cato's strength is cloud-native operations where connectivity and security converge.
Mid-market and enterprise teams consolidating network and security infrastructure will value Cato Networks SASE for its private backbone eliminating internet-bound traffic, which cuts both latency and exposure in ways pure cloud gateways don't. The platform covers PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.IR across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning identity-driven access, data controls, and network resilience all get native support rather than bolted-on. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection or incident response; Cato is a network perimeter play that assumes your EDR and SIEM are working elsewhere.
Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN and SSE security services
Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions
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Common questions about comparing Cato Networks Cato SASE vs Cato Networks SASE for your secure access service edge needs.
Cato Networks Cato SASE: Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN and SSE security services. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Global private backbone with SLA-backed connectivity, SD-WAN with active-active link aggregation and dynamic path selection, Traffic optimization and acceleration for all applications..
Cato Networks SASE: Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with optimized network routing and global connectivity, Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with network security stack, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with identity-based access control..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cato Networks Cato SASE differentiates with Global private backbone with SLA-backed connectivity, SD-WAN with active-active link aggregation and dynamic path selection, Traffic optimization and acceleration for all applications. Cato Networks SASE differentiates with SD-WAN with optimized network routing and global connectivity, Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with network security stack, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with identity-based access control.
Cato Networks Cato SASE is developed by Cato Networks. Cato Networks SASE is developed by Cato Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cato Networks Cato SASE and Cato Networks SASE serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases: both are Secure Access Service Edge tools, both cover SASE, SWG, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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