Cato Networks Cato SASE: Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN and SSE security services. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Global private backbone with SLA-backed connectivity, SD-WAN with active-active link aggregation and dynamic path selection, Traffic optimization and acceleration for all applications..

Cato Networks SASE: Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with optimized network routing and global connectivity, Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with network security stack, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with identity-based access control..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.