Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Cato Networks SASE: Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with optimized network routing and global connectivity, Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with network security stack, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with identity-based access control..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.