Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Aryaka. Cato Networks SASE is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed offices or remote workforces should evaluate Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service primarily for its single-pass inspection architecture, which eliminates the performance tax most SASE platforms impose on encrypted traffic. The platform's strength in PR.AA (Identity Management and Access Control) and PR.DS (Data Security) aligns with zero-trust enforcement and DLP simultaneously, reducing the number of tools you need to stitch together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience orchestration; Aryaka is built for prevention and detection, not incident response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams consolidating network and security infrastructure will value Cato Networks SASE for its private backbone eliminating internet-bound traffic, which cuts both latency and exposure in ways pure cloud gateways don't. The platform covers PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.IR across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning identity-driven access, data controls, and network resilience all get native support rather than bolted-on. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection or incident response; Cato is a network perimeter play that assumes your EDR and SIEM are working elsewhere.
Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services
Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service vs Cato Networks SASE for your secure access service edge needs.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..
Cato Networks SASE: Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with optimized network routing and global connectivity, Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with network security stack, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with identity-based access control..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service differentiates with Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration. Cato Networks SASE differentiates with SD-WAN with optimized network routing and global connectivity, Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with network security stack, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with identity-based access control.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is developed by Aryaka. Cato Networks SASE is developed by Cato Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service and Cato Networks SASE serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases: both are Secure Access Service Edge tools, both cover SASE, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox