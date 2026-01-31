Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Cato Networks Cato SASE: Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN and SSE security services. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Global private backbone with SLA-backed connectivity, SD-WAN with active-active link aggregation and dynamic path selection, Traffic optimization and acceleration for all applications..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.