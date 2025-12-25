Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

Cato Networks SASE: Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with optimized network routing and global connectivity, Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with network security stack, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with identity-based access control..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.