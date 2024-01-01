Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..

Discover AI: AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery and real-time inventory cataloging, MCP server and Claude Skills discovery and mapping, Agent Security Posture Management (Agent-SPM)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.