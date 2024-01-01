Caterpillar is a free agentic ai security tool by Alice. Discover AI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams adopting Claude Skills or similar AI agents need Caterpillar because it's the only free CLI scanner that catches permission escalation and credential theft in agent code before installation. It installs via curl with zero API key friction and covers both the ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform hardening that NIST CSF 2.0 demands. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment agent monitoring or runtime behavior analysis; Caterpillar stops threats at the gate, not in production.
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling Claude, Bedrock, and Copilot deployments will get immediate value from Discover AI's automated agent inventory and permission auditing, which catches shadow AI and misconfigured integrations that traditional CSPM misses entirely. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which matters because agent ecosystems create attack surface that asset management tools don't see. Skip this if your agentic footprint is still experimental or confined to a single platform; Discover AI assumes you're already running multiple agent frameworks and need visibility across all of them.
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
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Common questions about comparing Caterpillar vs Discover AI for your agentic ai security needs.
Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..
Discover AI: AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery and real-time inventory cataloging, MCP server and Claude Skills discovery and mapping, Agent Security Posture Management (Agent-SPM)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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