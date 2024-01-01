Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Adversa AI. Discover AI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying LLM agents and retrieval-augmented generation systems need Adversa AI Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform purpose-built to red team AI agents at scale rather than treating them as static ML models. The tool covers threat modeling and continuous hardening across MCP implementations, addressing the attack surface that traditional AI security misses entirely. Skip this if your org runs only inference-only GenAI applications without agentic loops; you're paying for capabilities you don't need.
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling Claude, Bedrock, and Copilot deployments will get immediate value from Discover AI's automated agent inventory and permission auditing, which catches shadow AI and misconfigured integrations that traditional CSPM misses entirely. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which matters because agent ecosystems create attack surface that asset management tools don't see. Skip this if your agentic footprint is still experimental or confined to a single platform; Discover AI assumes you're already running multiple agent frameworks and need visibility across all of them.
AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
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Common questions about comparing Adversa AI Agentic AI Security vs Discover AI for your agentic ai security needs.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..
Discover AI: AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery and real-time inventory cataloging, MCP server and Claude Skills discovery and mapping, Agent Security Posture Management (Agent-SPM)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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