Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Discover AI: AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery and real-time inventory cataloging, MCP server and Claude Skills discovery and mapping, Agent Security Posture Management (Agent-SPM)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.