Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Adversa AI. Caterpillar is a free agentic ai security tool by Alice. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying LLM agents and retrieval-augmented generation systems need Adversa AI Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform purpose-built to red team AI agents at scale rather than treating them as static ML models. The tool covers threat modeling and continuous hardening across MCP implementations, addressing the attack surface that traditional AI security misses entirely. Skip this if your org runs only inference-only GenAI applications without agentic loops; you're paying for capabilities you don't need.
Startup and SMB security teams adopting Claude Skills or similar AI agents need Caterpillar because it's the only free CLI scanner that catches permission escalation and credential theft in agent code before installation. It installs via curl with zero API key friction and covers both the ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform hardening that NIST CSF 2.0 demands. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment agent monitoring or runtime behavior analysis; Caterpillar stops threats at the gate, not in production.
AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
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Common questions about comparing Adversa AI Agentic AI Security vs Caterpillar for your agentic ai security needs.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..
Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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